Mathes Company Inc. Sells 450 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.9% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

NOW stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $209.99 and a 1 year high of $343.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.