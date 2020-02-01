Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $331,698.00 and $3,356.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.