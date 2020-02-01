Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $593,413.00 and approximately $25,036.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017084 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005526 BTC.

999 (999) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

