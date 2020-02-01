MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,550,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 11.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,369 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63.

