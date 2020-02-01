MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 905,681 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 707,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

