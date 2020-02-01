MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,441,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.24. 6,354,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

