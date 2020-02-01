MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.85 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 8.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,436 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

