MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 87,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,881. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

