MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $93.34. 2,332,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.