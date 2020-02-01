MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 1,094,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.59 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

