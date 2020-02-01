MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 111,079 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000.

ESGV traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $56.79. 202,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

