McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

