McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. 13,591,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.