McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded down $6.29 on Friday, hitting $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.