McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.02. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

