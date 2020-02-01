McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 528 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $268.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $173.35 and a one year high of $270.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

