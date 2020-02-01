McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 629 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.47. The company had a trading volume of 619,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,115 shares of company stock worth $22,278,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

