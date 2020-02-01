McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of McKesson worth $63,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.