MCO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.38 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. MCO has a total market cap of $80.26 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be bought for $5.08 or 0.00054137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last week, MCO has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.05927802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010764 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, BigONE, ABCC, OKEx, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Cashierest, Gate.io, Binance, EXX, YoBit, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Coinnest, Upbit, DDEX, Coinrail and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.