MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

