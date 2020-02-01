Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

