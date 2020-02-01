Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

