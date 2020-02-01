Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,182,000 after buying an additional 919,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 618,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 567,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

