Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 458,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,675,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

