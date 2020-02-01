MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $687,077.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

