Megacoin (MEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $71,373.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00740438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,446,375 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

