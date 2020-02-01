MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGTX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 147,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,974. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

