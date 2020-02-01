Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $120.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

