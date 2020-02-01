Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,874.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $79,874.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00057621 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Kraken and Bitsane.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Bittrex, Kraken, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

