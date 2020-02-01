Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $489,985.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $489,985.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01245769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

