MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $457,175.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,617,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

