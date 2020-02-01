Menlo One Hits Market Cap of $87,457.00 (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Menlo One token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. During the last week, Menlo One has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $87,457.00 and $181.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One’s genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one. The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.