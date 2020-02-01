Mercury (MER) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $272,305.00 and approximately $978.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

