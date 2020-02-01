MetaHash Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $2.46 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,812,234,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,090,793 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

