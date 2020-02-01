MetaMorph Price Down 45.6% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $62,821.00 and approximately $32,846.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

