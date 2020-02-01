Metronome (MET) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. Metronome has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $309,691.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,686,137 coins and its circulating supply is 10,161,888 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.