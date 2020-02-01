MicroBitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,667.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

