Micromines (MICRO) Achieves Market Cap of $34,550.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Micromines has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. Micromines has a market cap of $34,550.00 and $22.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.