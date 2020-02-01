Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $128,054,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

