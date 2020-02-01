Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.73.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 749,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

