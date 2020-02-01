Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.25 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

