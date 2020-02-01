Mincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $477,229.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $477,229.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00756409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007034 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,209,623 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

