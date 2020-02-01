Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $38.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. 19,903,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,061,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

