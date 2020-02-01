Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $23.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the lowest is $23.25 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $99.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.54 million to $100.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

