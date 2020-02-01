Mixin Market Capitalization Achieves $117.49 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $248.41 or 0.02643952 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $117.49 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mixin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,965 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

