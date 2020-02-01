MOAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $4,750.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

