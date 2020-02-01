Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MINI. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $12,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 33.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $7,329,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 273,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,408. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

