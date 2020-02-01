Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,302 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Model N worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Model N by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at $14,006,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

