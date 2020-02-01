Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.02. 4,727,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

