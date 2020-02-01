Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on MBRX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.87 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

